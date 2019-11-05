Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Amgen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $214.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $219.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

