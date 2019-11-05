Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

WM stock opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

