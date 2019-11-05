Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 605,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 118,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $166.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.06 and its 200-day moving average is $158.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

