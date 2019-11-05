Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

NYSE ROK opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.41. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $191.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

