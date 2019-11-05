Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cintas by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $5,174,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 22,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $269.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $277.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

