Ashburton Ventures (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Ashburton Ventures (CVE:ABR)’s share price was down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 61,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02.

Ashburton Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ABR)

Ashburton Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashburton Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashburton Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.