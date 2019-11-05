Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) CEO Gregory D. Gorgas Purchases 7,600 Shares of Stock

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) CEO Gregory D. Gorgas purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $16,568.00.

ARTL stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.