ARP Americas LP Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 60.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in MarketAxess by 25.0% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $358.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.16. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.04 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 9.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous dividend of $0.20. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $402,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465,058.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,560,247.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

