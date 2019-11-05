ARP Americas LP Takes $973,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,152,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,276,000 after acquiring an additional 243,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616,590 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,178,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $860,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,681,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,791,000 after acquiring an additional 269,209 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,994,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,578,000 after acquiring an additional 859,989 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SU. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.