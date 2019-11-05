ARP Americas LP Takes $1.06 Million Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 57,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $164,450 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

