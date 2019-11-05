ARP Americas LP Sells 123,900 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

ARP Americas LP reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,900 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,415 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

