ARP Americas LP Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ARP Americas LP cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 84,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.0% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 54,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of CDNS opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 4,027 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $284,306.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at $21,163,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $2,720,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,207,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,413 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,210 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

