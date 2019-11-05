Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at MKM Partners

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $275.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANET. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Arista Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.72.

Arista Networks stock opened at $191.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.90. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $2,439,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,095.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,185.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

