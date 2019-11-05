Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $272.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $260.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.72.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $191.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.90. Arista Networks has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $473,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,257. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after acquiring an additional 816,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,967,000 after acquiring an additional 396,782 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $65,990,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after purchasing an additional 272,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

