Arik W. Ruchim Sells 2,300,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $197,777,000.00.

Shares of TPX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.99. 1,199,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $163,000.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

