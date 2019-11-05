Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $34.00 at UBS Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Ares Management alerts:

NYSE:ARES opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,930,862 shares of company stock valued at $528,086. Company insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 548.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,319 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,792,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ares Management by 138.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,561,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 905,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ares Management by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 129,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.