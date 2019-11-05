Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is scheduled to release its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.22). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 72.84% and a return on equity of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $48.82. 12,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,751. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 36.51 and a quick ratio of 36.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $3,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 31,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,595,499.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

