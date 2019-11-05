Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Svb Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. 506,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,860. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market cap of $320.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,874 shares of company stock worth $126,322. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 249,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 809,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 92,510 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

