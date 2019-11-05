ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.36. 3,670,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,761. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 116.1% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,729,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after buying an additional 2,003,515 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $56,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 192.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after buying an additional 1,545,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 80,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 395,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 71,471 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

