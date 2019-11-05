ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.14.
Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.36. 3,670,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,761. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.42.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.
