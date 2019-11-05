Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Aqua America updated its FY19 guidance to $1.45-1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.33. Aqua America has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10.

Get Aqua America alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Aqua America in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.