Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises about 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Aptiv by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.54. 1,480,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.03. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Cowen raised their target price on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.65.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

