Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65, approximately 659,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 520,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

APVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.98% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fuad El-Hibri purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,124,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,647.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 312.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 632,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 479,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 406,930 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 131,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,932 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

