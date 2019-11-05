Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,844,000 after buying an additional 214,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, New Street Research set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.78.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $257.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.43. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

