Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

APLE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 856,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,147. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

