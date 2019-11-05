Aphelion (APH) Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Aphelion token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Aphelion has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Aphelion has a market capitalization of $111,646.00 and $126.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00220944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.01489847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aphelion

Aphelion’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken . The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aphelion is aphelion.org . The official message board for Aphelion is aphelion.org/blog.html

Buying and Selling Aphelion

Aphelion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aphelion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aphelion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

