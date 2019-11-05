Apache Co. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apache in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apache’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

APA opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. Apache has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apache by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Apache by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 53,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 505,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,280,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

