Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,031 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 41.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.7% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 70.7% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 188,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 77,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Raymond James downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.59.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.