Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13,322.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 482,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after acquiring an additional 479,063 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.6% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Shares of PM stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

