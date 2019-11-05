AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) versus Bristol-Myers Squibb (NASDAQ:BMY) Critical Survey

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

AnaptysBio has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AnaptysBio and Bristol-Myers Squibb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio 0 2 6 0 2.75 Bristol-Myers Squibb 0 5 10 0 2.67

AnaptysBio presently has a consensus price target of $102.86, suggesting a potential upside of 174.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus price target of $56.86, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Given AnaptysBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AnaptysBio is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AnaptysBio and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio $5.00 million 202.43 -$61.66 million ($2.50) -14.97 Bristol-Myers Squibb $22.56 billion 4.11 $4.92 billion $3.98 14.23

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than AnaptysBio. AnaptysBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. AnaptysBio does not pay a dividend. Bristol-Myers Squibb pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of AnaptysBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AnaptysBio and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio N/A -16.61% -15.75% Bristol-Myers Squibb 23.53% 47.40% 17.29%

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats AnaptysBio on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases. It is also developing immuno-oncology products, including TSR-042: anti-PD-1, TSR-022: anti-TIM-3, TSR-033: anti-LAG-3, and TSR-075: anti-PD-1/LAG-3 bispecific; and CC-90006: anti-PD-1 agonist for psoriasis, as well as other products for inflammation. AnaptysBio, Inc. has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Ltd., including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-033); and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation, including an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) in clinical development. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. It also provides Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Baraclude, an oral antiviral agent for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. In addition, the company offers Reyataz, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and Evotaz; Sustiva franchise, a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor for the treatment of HIV; and Daklinza NS5A replication complex inhibitor, Sunvepra NS3 protease inhibitor, and Beclabuvir NS5B inhibitor. It sells products to wholesalers, retail pharmacies, hospitals, government entities, and medical profession. It has collaboration agreements with Nektar Therapeutics; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Biocartis Group NV.; and FameWave Ltd. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

