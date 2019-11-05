Analyzing SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) & Ingevity (OTCMKTS:NGVT)

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingevity has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.4% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ingevity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Ingevity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR $8.99 billion 4.05 $1.00 billion $8.92 2.73 Ingevity $1.13 billion 3.31 $169.10 million $4.13 21.73

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ingevity. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingevity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Ingevity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ingevity 0 2 6 0 2.75

Ingevity has a consensus target price of $111.38, indicating a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Ingevity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ingevity is more favorable than SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Ingevity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR N/A N/A N/A Ingevity 14.31% 53.69% 10.79%

Dividends

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ingevity does not pay a dividend. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ingevity beats SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene. The Chemicals segment provides functional chemicals, such as polymer emulsion and unsaturated polyester resins; industrial gases comprising liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon, fusing ethylene, and helium; basic chemicals that include liquefied ammonia, acrylonitrile, and chloroprene rubber; and electronic chemicals, which comprise high-purity gases for electronics. The Electronics segment offers aluminum based and glass based hard disks (HDs); aluminum substrates for HDs; LED chips, epitaxial wafers, rare earth magnetic alloys, and lithium-ion battery materials; MOCVD epitaxial wafers; and advanced battery materials. The Inorganics segment provides alumina electrical fillers fused materials, abrasive grains lapping and polishing materials, plasma spraying materials, refractories, alumina for heat-radiation fillers, spherical alumina, hexagonal boron nitride, lubrication and mold-release agents, and polishing materials; and graphite electrodes. The Aluminum segment offers aluminum capacitor foils and aluminum sheets; extruded and forged products, aluminum cylinders, cast rods of aluminum alloys, compressors, heat exchangers, and power semiconductor cooling devices; and aluminum beverage cans. The Others segment engages in the general trading and building materials business; and sells chemicals, resins, metals, and electronic materials. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the Kraft pulping process and caprolactone. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising pavement preservation, pavement adhesion promotion and warm mix paving, oil well service additives, oil production and downstream application chemicals, printing inks, adhesives, agrochemicals, lubricants and industrial intermediates, coatings resins, elastomers, adhesives, and bio-plastics. Ingevity Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

