Analyzing Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) & Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO)

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rostelecom OJSC 4.93% 6.21% 2.47% Crexendo 2.80% 18.67% 7.97%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rostelecom OJSC and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rostelecom OJSC 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Rostelecom OJSC pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Crexendo does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rostelecom OJSC $5.09 billion 0.66 $225.05 million N/A N/A Crexendo $11.91 million 4.37 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Rostelecom OJSC has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rostelecom OJSC shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crexendo beats Rostelecom OJSC on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rostelecom OJSC

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels. It operates the intercity network and the international telecommunications gateways of Russia, which carry voice and data traffic that originates in owned, and other national and international operators' networks to national and international operators for termination. The company also operates government programs, including e-Government, unified communication service, and others, as well as offers solutions in the fields of cloud computing, healthcare, education, security, and housing and utility services. In addition, it manufactures communication equipment; and provides repair and maintenance, engineering design, recreational, IT consulting, and data storage services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of pension fund and equipment leasing activities. It serves approximately 13 million broadband subscribers; and approximately 10.1 million pay-TV subscribers, including 5.3 million IPTV subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

