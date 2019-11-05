Analyzing PowerFleet (PWFL) & Its Rivals

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PowerFleet to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PowerFleet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 118 423 751 72 2.57

PowerFleet currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.34%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.89%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s peers have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -5.62% 66.54% -2.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -27.09 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.74 million -22.28

PowerFleet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PowerFleet peers beat PowerFleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PowerFleet Company Profile

