Analyzing Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) & Inventergy Global (NASDAQ:INVT)

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Otelco and Inventergy Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco $66.07 million 0.60 $9.47 million N/A N/A Inventergy Global $1.77 million N/A -$7.73 million N/A N/A

Otelco has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Profitability

This table compares Otelco and Inventergy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco 13.40% 72.29% 7.40% Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Otelco has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Otelco shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Otelco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Otelco and Inventergy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otelco 0 0 0 0 N/A Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Otelco beats Inventergy Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services. It also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as Web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of March 6, 2019, it operated approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

