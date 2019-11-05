Analyzing Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and Applied Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $6.20 billion 6.64 $1.50 billion $5.94 18.75 Applied Materials $17.25 billion 2.98 $3.31 billion $4.45 12.53

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Analog Devices. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 24.71% 17.87% 9.62% Applied Materials 19.40% 39.37% 16.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Analog Devices and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 3 14 0 2.82 Applied Materials 1 8 14 0 2.57

Analog Devices presently has a consensus target price of $115.06, indicating a potential upside of 3.29%. Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $52.90, indicating a potential downside of 5.09%. Given Analog Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Analog Devices pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Applied Materials on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

