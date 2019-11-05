Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for RPC (RES)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RPC (NYSE: RES) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2019 – RPC was given a new $4.10 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – RPC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – RPC was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

10/21/2019 – RPC was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.90 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.80. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/9/2019 – RPC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $5.00 to $4.80. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – RPC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – RPC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2019 – RPC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.50 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2019 – RPC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $5.50 to $5.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – RPC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $5.50 to $4.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

RES traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 19,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,967. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). RPC had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 47.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,583 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 37.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,636 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in RPC by 1,766.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,210,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 1,145,532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RPC by 53.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 784,479 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 60.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,957,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after buying an additional 738,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

