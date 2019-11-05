Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price at $40.33

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $126,600.00. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 89,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $2,370,032.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,615,535 over the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. 274,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.