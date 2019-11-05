Analysts Set TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) PT at $22.00

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

TSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised TIM Participacoes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TIM Participacoes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. TIM Participacoes has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 35.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 256.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 73.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 158,081 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 68.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the period. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

