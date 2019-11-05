Analysts Set Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) PT at C$29.00

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins upgraded Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.66. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$15.47 and a 52 week high of C$50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Snc-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is presently -2.46%.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.