Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$12.59

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CSFB cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.75 to C$15.75 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of CG stock traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 806,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -93.55. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total transaction of C$482,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$444,688.38. Also, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total value of C$59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,280. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,300 shares of company stock valued at $664,364.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

