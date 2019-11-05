Analysts Set Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target at $175.56

Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $172.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $174.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 2.34%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total transaction of $91,914.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 998 shares in the company, valued at $165,578.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

