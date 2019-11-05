Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $109.00

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $73.53 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $101.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

