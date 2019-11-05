Analysts Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Target Price at $62.84

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Belden alerts:

In other Belden news, insider Biddle Neil acquired 300,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,556,961 shares of company stock valued at $150,668 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 309,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. Belden has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $64.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.68 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.