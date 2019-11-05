Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Target Price at $69.00

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 455,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,090. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $64.59.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $396,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,100.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

