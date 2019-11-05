Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI):

11/1/2019 – Customers Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/31/2019 – Customers Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

10/29/2019 – Customers Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2019 – Customers Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Customers Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/24/2019 – Customers Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. 251,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,914. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $750.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57.

Get Customers Bancorp Inc alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $32,157.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,699,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 88.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.