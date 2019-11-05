Analysts Offer Predictions for Ranger Energy Services Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Ranger Energy Services in a research report issued on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RNGR. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $85.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.76.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

