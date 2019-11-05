Analysts Offer Predictions for 3D Systems Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of 3D Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 2.06. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 85,549 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,394,387 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 541,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 117,665 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 145,801 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,193 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 47,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

