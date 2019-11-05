Analysts Expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.58. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUB. ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $38,156.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,194.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,259 shares of company stock worth $1,501,694 in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PUB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. 22,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,973. The stock has a market cap of $556.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

