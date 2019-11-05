Analysts Expect Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innophos’ earnings. Innophos reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innophos will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innophos.

Get Innophos alerts:

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Innophos had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ IPHS opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Innophos has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $642.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHS. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 150,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innophos (IPHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.