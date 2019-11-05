Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post $1.06 EPS

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.08 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of EGBN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.11. 168,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $104,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,720.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

