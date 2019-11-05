Analysts Expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will report $174.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.70 million. BOX posted sales of $155.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $690.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.70 million to $691.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $779.03 million, with estimates ranging from $759.89 million to $813.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. BOX’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price target on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BOX to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

NYSE:BOX opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $53,148.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 756.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

